6 people shot dead in Mexican industrial hub

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
05 July, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 09:57 am

Related News

6 people shot dead in Mexican industrial hub

BSS/AFP
05 July, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 09:57 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Six people, including two women, were found shot dead in Mexico's northeastern city of Monterrey, home to major international corporations as well as rival drug gangs, authorities said Tuesday (4 July).

The victims' bodies were found abandoned in a residential area, most of them with their hands bound, according to the state prosecutor's office.

The incident was reported shortly after midnight by local residents who heard gunshots, it said.

Monterrey, located about 160 kilometres (100 miles) from the US border in the state of Nuevo Leon, is an industrial powerhouse that hopes to benefit from a new wave of foreign investment.

Electric car giant Tesla plans to build a giant new factory outside the city -- part of the "nearshoring" trend of US companies bringing production sites closer to their home market.

Mexico has recorded more than 350,000 murders -- most of them blamed on organized crime -- since the launch of a controversial military operation to combat drug trafficking in 2006.

On Monday, the security minister in the violence-wracked northeastern state of Tamaulipas, Hector Joel Villegas, survived a gun attack, authorities said.

He resumed his activities on Tuesday with increased security, they added.

Mexico / shot dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

38m | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

19h | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

16h | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

3h | TBS World
Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

19h | TBS World
French riot at ease

French riot at ease

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake