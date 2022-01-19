5 dead in Spain retirement home fire

Fire broke out at a retirement home in eastern Spain, killing 5 people with several others injured, on Wednesday (18 January).

The region's firefighters tweeted that six fire engines deployed after the fire started around midnight the night before, at the facility in Moncada, Valencia.

Emergency services informed that there were 5 casualties, while 11 others were rushed to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

They rescued 25 people and evacuated the remaining 70 residents.

"The fire had been brought under control and firefighters were ventilating the premises," they added.

"Nursing home workers, together with firefighters and police officers, rescued the elderly through one of the staircases of the two-storey building," local media quoted witnesses.

According to the local media, investigation is underway to find the cause of the fire with implications that it may have started due to a short circuit in an oxygen unit.