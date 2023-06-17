A $470bn lunch: Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault come together for lunch in Paris
The world's two richest people, Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, had lunch together on Friday (16 June) in Paris accompanied by some of their family members.
The lunch was attended by the Tesla CEO who accompanied by his mother, Maye Musk, while Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, came with two of his sons - Antoine and Alexandre Arnault, reports NDTV.
Bernard Arnault's son, Antoine Arnault, shared pictures from the lunch on Instagram where Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault are seen posing together.
After lunch, Musk was seen at the the seventh edition of the Viva Technology conference, an annual conference was founded by the Publicis Groupe SA and Les Echos, which is owned by LVMH.
It is "Europe's biggest startup and tech event" aimed at promoting innovation by connecting tech leaders, startups, major corporations, and investors.
According to reports, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, French President Emmanuel Macron, Co-Founder of Salesforce Marc Benioff, and VP and Chief AI Scientist at Meta Yann LeCun were among the official speakers at the technology conference.
Emmanuel Macron Tweeted a picture with Elon Musk where the two were seen smiling and shaking hands. "Let's work together!" the French president wrote.
According to Forbes, Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest person with a net worth is $236.9 billion while Bernard Arnault and family is ranked second with a net worth of $233.4 billion.
Although Musk recently reclaimed the title of being the richest person in the world, Bernard Arnault had surpassed him in December when the tech industry was struggling but luxury showed resilience in the face of inflation.