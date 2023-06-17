A $470bn lunch: Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault come together for lunch in Paris

The world's two richest people, Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, had lunch together on Friday (16 June) in Paris accompanied by some of their family members.

The lunch was attended by the Tesla CEO who accompanied by his mother, Maye Musk, while Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, came with two of his sons - Antoine and Alexandre Arnault, reports NDTV.

Bernard Arnault's son, Antoine Arnault, shared pictures from the lunch on Instagram where Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault are seen posing together.

Photo: Collected