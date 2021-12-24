4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

World+Biz

AP/UNB
24 December, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 11:56 am

Related News

4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles west of Chicago. TV stations with aerial cameras showed police cars and emergency vehicles spread across the property with their lights flashing

AP/UNB
24 December, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 11:56 am
Oak Brook Mall was placed under a lockdown after calls of shots fired, Thursday, 23 December, 2021, in Oak Brook, Ill. A shooting at the suburban Chicago mall full of Christmas shoppers left several people injured Thursday, police said. The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two males involved in a shootout in a corridor around 5:45pm, police Chief James Kruger said. PHOTO: Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Oak Brook Mall was placed under a lockdown after calls of shots fired, Thursday, 23 December, 2021, in Oak Brook, Ill. A shooting at the suburban Chicago mall full of Christmas shoppers left several people injured Thursday, police said. The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two males involved in a shootout in a corridor around 5:45pm, police Chief James Kruger said. PHOTO: Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

A shooting at a suburban Chicago mall full of Christmas shoppers left four people injured Thursday, police said.

The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two males involved in a shootout in a corridor around 5:45pm, police Chief James Kruger said.

He said the injuries were not life-threatening. Three people who were shot may have been bystanders hit by ricocheting bullets.

One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect, Kruger said.

"This is just a very unfortunate incident that is completely out of character for our area," the chief said.

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles (24.14 kilometres) west of Chicago. TV stations with aerial cameras showed police cars and emergency vehicles spread across the property with their lights flashing.

Shoppers who were interviewed as they were gradually released said they took cover in stores and dressing rooms.

Alex Gay, 23, said she was walking in the mall when she suddenly saw people running. She didn't hear any gunshots.

"I'm shook up," Gay told the Chicago Tribune. "It was scary everyone was sprinting out of the mall as sirens went over intercom saying, 'Emergency. Evacuate. Seek shelter.' I almost got trampled."

Top News

Chicago / Shooting in US / Shooting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1h | In Focus
According to the owners, Coffee Time is a pioneer in bringing Mexican food and meat boxes to Mirpur. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Third time's the charm : The story of a trio who opened Mirpur’s first coffee shop 

3h | Panorama
In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

1d | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

1h | Videos
Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

1h | Videos
Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

16h | Videos
Story of commoners

Story of commoners

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US