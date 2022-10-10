3 loud blasts rock Kyiv: AFP journalists

World+Biz

AFP/BSS
10 October, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 12:30 pm

Russia-Ukraine War: Several explosions hit the centre of Kyiv. Photo: Hindustan Times
Russia-Ukraine War: Several explosions hit the centre of Kyiv. Photo: Hindustan Times

Three loud blasts were heard in central Kyiv early on Monday, according to AFP journalists in the city, a day after Russia's leader blamed Ukraine for an explosion on a key Crimea bridge.

The explosions took place around 8:15 local time (5:15 GMT), with air raid sirens sounding in the Ukrainian capital more than an hour before the blasts.

"Several explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district -- in the centre of the capital," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

Videos posted on social media showed black smoke rising above several areas in the city.

An AFP reporter saw numerous ambulances that appeared to be heading to the scene of the blasts.

The explosions took place a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukrainian secret services for a deadly blast on the bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to Russia.

The last strikes in Kyiv took place on 26 June.

