3 Bangladeshi students killed, 1 critically injured in Canada road crash

Total three Bangladeshi students living in Canada died in a road accident on Tuesday (14 February).

The accident -- which took place on Highway 427 southbound ramp to Dundas Street West in Ontario, Canada -- also left another critically injured.

A woman and a man, both 20, and a 17-year-old boy died in the crash. The injured driver, a 21-year-old man, remains in critical condition, reports the CBS citing Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Update: Everyone from the vehicle have been identified, they were all living in Toronto on study permits from Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/QvCMGPaE7e— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 14, 2023

All four were living in Toronto on study permits from Bangladesh. Canadian authorities are yet to provide any further details about the victims.

Authorities have already notified the families o the deceased. Police were called to the area around 11:30pm (local time). The vehicle, which was reportedly speeding, had rolled over and caught fire.

Toronto Fire Services said firefighters were required to put out the flames and rescue the trapped occupants.

Paramedics confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two more were taken to hospital. Another died at the hospital.