2 killed, 7 injured after house collapses in US Texas storm

24 May, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 11:50 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Two people were killed and at least seven others injured after a house under construction collapsed during a storm in Conroe, south-central US state Texas, on Tuesday (23 May) afternoon, authorities said.

"We saw hail outside, the sky got really black, and it rained really hard, 10 to 15 minutes," a local resident told CBS affiliate KHOU. "And after that, the rain kind of stopped. But around that same time, we were hearing the ambulances and the fire trucks."

Two people died at the scene, according to Conroe Assistant Fire Chief Mike Legoudes J. The conditions of the seven injured were unknown.

The home that collapsed was in the early stages of construction, Legoudes said.

"It looks like they were working on the second story, no sheetrock or anything like that yet," he said.

Legoudes could not confirm if the storm was directly responsible for the collapse in the town, about 40 miles (nearly 64.4 km) north of Houston.

