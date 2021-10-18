16 Americans, 1 Canadian among kidnapped Christian missionaries in Haiti- ministries group
The group of five men, seven women and five children were abducted during a trip to visit an orphanage on Saturday
Sixteen Americans and one Canadian citizen are among the Christian Aid Ministries workers kidnapped in Haiti, according to a statement by the organization on Sunday.
The group of five men, seven women and five children were abducted during a trip to visit an orphanage on Saturday, the statement said.