16 Americans, 1 Canadian among kidnapped Christian missionaries in Haiti- ministries group

A sign on the door to the entrance of the home office of Christian Aid Ministries in Millersburg, Ohio, US, October 17, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Sixteen Americans and one Canadian citizen are among the Christian Aid Ministries workers kidnapped in Haiti, according to a statement by the organization on Sunday.

The group of five men, seven women and five children were abducted during a trip to visit an orphanage on Saturday, the statement said.

