1,300 Ukrainian soldiers killed in Russian invasion: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Mar 7, 2022 in this still image taken from video. Ukrainian President Office/Reuters TV/REUTERS

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion, President Zelenskiy said.

He also said Russia was sending new forces after suffering what he said were its biggest losses in decades.

Satellite images showed extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings throughout the southern city of Mariupol, a private US company said.

The United States said it was rushing up to $200 million in additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine