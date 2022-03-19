127 Russian saboteurs detained in Kyiv: Ukrainian official

World+Biz

19 March, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 07:05 pm

127 Russian saboteurs detained in Kyiv: Ukrainian official

With 35 markets and 635 shops open, Kyiv has enough food stocks, he says, even for a long-term defence

Smoke rises after shelling near Kyiv, Ukraine 11 March 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Smoke rises after shelling near Kyiv, Ukraine 11 March 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian forces in Kyiv have detained 127 saboteurs, including 14 infiltration groups, since the Russian invasion began, says the capital's military administration head Mykola Zhyrnov.

Zhyrnov says roadblocks have been key in capturing the pro-Russian agents, who Ukraine accuses of sabotage and infiltration, reports BBC.

"They are the basis of fortifications, engineering barriers, checkpoints for vehicles and people, and of the construction of other systems, including those for live fire," Zhyrnov says, according to the Unian news agency.

With 35 markets and 635 shops open, Kyiv has enough food stocks, he says, even for a long-term defence.

