12-year-old Isaac Bari graduates from US high school, heading to college for double degree

Twelve-year-old Suborno Isaac Bari has graduated from Malverne High School in New York, United States on Wednesday, making him the youngest scholar to ever graduate from the history of the Nassau County school, according to Malverne Union Free School District.

Suborno told "Good Morning America" he's excited to graduate and it's been a "long" journey for him so far, even though the high school senior skipped 5th, 6th, 7th, 9th and 11th grades – completing his 4th, 8th, 10th and 12th grades in Malverne Union Free School District while passing the New York State Regents examinations to graduate, reports ABC News.

Reflecting on his high school experience, Suborno said, "It's been an absolutely wonderful experience. I met so many great people and learned a lot in math, science, and other disciplines. But I think I'm ready to move on and pursue higher education to the best of my ability."

Rebecca Gottesman, the director of K-12 school counseling at Malverne Union Free School District, described Suborno, whom she first met as a fourth grader, as a "prodigy."

With 25 years of experience in education, Gottesman stated, "Every year, school counsellors are asked on behalf of the students that are applying to these colleges to answer the question, 'Is this one of your most exceptional students that you've ever seen in your career?' … and I can say without any doubt that Suborno is the most exceptional student I've ever met academically."

To support Suborno's unique educational journey, the school district and the Bari family collaborated on a tailored plan that allowed him to take higher-level classes while still integrating with his peers socially and emotionally.

Suborno said even though he accelerated through grades and split his time, teachers and fellow students embraced him and gave him space to pursue his interests.

"They treated me just like any other high school student … and that's how I really wanted to be treated by the community," the young whiz said.

Gottesman said Suborno, who earned a 1500 on the SAT, 34 on the ACT, and took five AP classes, has left an indelible mark on the Malverne community as an academic leader and is more than ready for college.

The 12-year-old aspires to earn a PhD and become a professor.

Suborno is heading in the fall as a commuter student to New York University on a scholarship to study for a bachelor's degree in math and physics.

"Many people are doing it only because their parents said so or because engineers just make the most profit, not because they actually love what they're doing. So I hope to fix that and help other people understand math and science and love it in all its beauty," Suborno said.

"Do what you do because you like it because of the passion you feel when describing it or doing it," he added.