100 bodies to be buried in mass grave inside Al-Shifa Hospital: Palestinian Health Ministry

A Palestinian woman, who was injured in an Israeli strike and was staying at Al Shifa hospital, moves southward after fleeing north Gaza as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip November 10, 2023. Photo REUTERS

The bodies of 100 people will be buried in a mass grave inside Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, the mass grave will be dug on Saturday (11 November 2023), reports Anadolu.

Dr. Munir Al-Borsh, Director General of the Palestinian Health Ministry, told Al Jazeera Media Network early Saturday that Israeli bombing around the hospital had continued for three nights, writes Andolu.

"There is very violent bombing almost every minute, with the aim of paving the way for entering the (hospital's) complex," Dr. Munir Al-Borsh said, adding that Israeli bombing obstructed ambulances' entry and exit from the hospital.

"We are trapped inside the Al-Shifa complex," he told media.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) responded on X, saying, "Over the last few hours, the attacks against Al-Shifa Hospital have dramatically intensified." In a statement MSF said, their "staff at the hospital reported a catastrophic situation inside just a few hours ago".

For days, the Israeli army has escalated its attacks on Gaza Strip hospitals, launching violent raids that resulted in deaths and injuries, as well as widespread concern about the fate of the displaced people housed in those hospitals. According to latest reports, large number of people are now leaving the hospitals to save lives.

On Friday evening, Israeli planes increased their attacks on hospitals in Gaza. They continued their raids near the Al-Shifa Hospital, the Indonesian Hospital, the Al-Awda Hospital, the Al-Quds Hospital, and the Al-Rantisi Children's Hospital.

Since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, Israel has launched a barrage of air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, homes, and places of worship.

At least 11,078 Palestinians, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women, have been killed. According to official figures, the Israeli death toll is around 1,200.