10 famous quotes to welcome New Year 2022

World+Biz

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 02:00 pm

Related News

10 famous quotes to welcome New Year 2022

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Illustration: Colledted
Illustration: Colledted

Mind-boggling as it may be, 2022 really is just around the corner and we're super excited about it.

Another year went by with a mix of fear, anxiety, loss and scatted lights of hope. As people all around the world are still living the scars of the deadly pandemic, we are all set to step into New Year 2022.

Despite everything we happen to go through, at present, the begging of a new year is always something special as it comes with the excitement for a fresh start.

Be it cherishing the achievements of the past year or setting fresh resolutions for the next year, all we wish is to make it a moment of acknowledgement on a positive note.  

Following are the 10 evergreen quotes to motivate the celebration of life and the days to come:

  • "On New Year's Eve, the whole world celebrates the fact that date changes. Let us celebrate the dates on which we change the world" ―Akilnathan Logeswaran

  • "Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbours, and let every new year find you a better man" ―Benjamin Franklin

  • "Don't live the same year 75 times and call it a life" ―Robin Sharma

  • "Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect"  ― Alan Cohen

  • "The New Year is a painting not yet painted; a path not yet stepped on; a wing not yet taken off! Things haven't happened as yet! Before the clock strikes twelve, remember that you are blessed with the ability to reshape your life!" ― Mehmet Murat ildan

  • "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams"  —Eleanor Roosevelt

  • "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right" —Oprah

  • "Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow" —Albert Einstein

  • "No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again" —Jack Kornfield

  • "Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is beauty, admire it. Life is a dream, realize it." —Mother Teresa

Here's wishing you all a very happy and healthy New Year 2022 from The Business Standard.

Top News

New Year / New Year 2022 / quotes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

5h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

4h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

5h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

A Re-Creation Sans Emotion

A Re-Creation Sans Emotion

27m | Videos
Chittagong GEC’s Candy Restaurant still holding their fame

Chittagong GEC’s Candy Restaurant still holding their fame

32m | Videos
Story of Ice-cream seller Oliullah

Story of Ice-cream seller Oliullah

37m | Videos
story of Melbourne's Westgate Park Pink lake

story of Melbourne's Westgate Park Pink lake

37m | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one