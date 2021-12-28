10 famous quotes to welcome New Year 2022

Mind-boggling as it may be, 2022 really is just around the corner and we're super excited about it.

Another year went by with a mix of fear, anxiety, loss and scatted lights of hope. As people all around the world are still living the scars of the deadly pandemic, we are all set to step into New Year 2022.

Despite everything we happen to go through, at present, the begging of a new year is always something special as it comes with the excitement for a fresh start.

Be it cherishing the achievements of the past year or setting fresh resolutions for the next year, all we wish is to make it a moment of acknowledgement on a positive note.

Following are the 10 evergreen quotes to motivate the celebration of life and the days to come:

"On New Year's Eve, the whole world celebrates the fact that date changes. Let us celebrate the dates on which we change the world" ―Akilnathan Logeswaran

"Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbours, and let every new year find you a better man" ―Benjamin Franklin

"Don't live the same year 75 times and call it a life" ―Robin Sharma

"Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect" ― Alan Cohen

"The New Year is a painting not yet painted; a path not yet stepped on; a wing not yet taken off! Things haven't happened as yet! Before the clock strikes twelve, remember that you are blessed with the ability to reshape your life!" ― Mehmet Murat ildan

"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams" —Eleanor Roosevelt

"Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right" —Oprah

"Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow" —Albert Einstein

"No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again" —Jack Kornfield

"Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is beauty, admire it. Life is a dream, realize it." —Mother Teresa

Here's wishing you all a very happy and healthy New Year 2022 from The Business Standard.