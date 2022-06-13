Oxfam’s resilience prog empowers 1.2 lakh women in char, haor, coastal areas

Women Empowerment

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 08:31 pm

Related News

Oxfam’s resilience prog empowers 1.2 lakh women in char, haor, coastal areas

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 08:31 pm
Representational Image Photo: Tarek Mahmud.
Representational Image Photo: Tarek Mahmud.

More than 1.2 lakh women have been empowered in the country's char, haor, and coastal regions under Oxfam's Resilience through Economic Empowerment, Climate Adaptation, Leadership and Learning (REE-CALL) programme, authorities concerned said at an event on Monday.

The REE-CALL programme, which is being implemented by Oxfam in Bangladesh in association with 14 implementing partners, reached out to 1,20,802 people, mostly women, directly and another 2,86,060 indirectly in char, haor, and coastal areas of 13 districts till this March after it was launched in October 2017, they said.

This project – scheduled to end in July this year – is a continuation of Oxfam's innovative response to the needs of climate-vulnerable communities, with emphasis on economic justice, women's empowerment, climate action, disaster risk reduction, and active citizenship and knowledge management.

At Monday's event, held at Cirdap auditorium in the capital to share the outcomes of the REE-CALL programme with relevant government officials, duty bearers, researchers, leaders of community-based organisations (CBOs), civil society organisations, private sector actors, and other actors concerned, Oxfam Bangladesh Rural Manager Kazi Rabeya Ame gave a brief on the project.

The project covers 44 unions in 18 upazilas, she said, adding that the average monthly income of the beneficiaries was Tk7,734 before the start of the project, which has now increased to TK12,981.

Before the initiation of the project, 13% of the households had access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene – WASH, but now 98.7% of the households have access to safe drinking water and 83.2% have improved latrines.

In addition, the rate of sustainable disaster management practices among the beneficiaries has climbed to 87.8% from 10%, Rabeya maintained.

Some 1,535 women leaders of 435 CBOs are now representing their community at the local government standing committee e.g. education, disaster management, and health, while 12,370 people have received training on disability inclusion under the project, she added.

Addressing the programme as chief guest, Swapan Bhattacharjee, state minister for rural development and cooperative, said, "The purpose of Oxfam's REE-CALL programme is aligned with the mission of our prime minister who is working to empower women and create resilience among the vulnerable communities in different parts of Bangladesh."

He appreciated Oxfam for taking such projects forward.

Ashish Damle, country director of Oxfam in Bangladesh, said Oxfam started working in Bangladesh's development right after the Liberation War and assisted in providing aid, reconstruction, and other work.

"There are many proud moments and we want to carry forward the legacy of our work," he said.

Oxfam / women empowerment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

8h | Panorama
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

9h | Panorama
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

8h | Brands
Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

2h | Videos
Zayed Khan did not disturb me: Moushumi

Zayed Khan did not disturb me: Moushumi

3h | Videos
Find out how to dress in the new office

Find out how to dress in the new office

4h | Videos
South City's initiative to free Dhaka from pollution, traffic jams

South City's initiative to free Dhaka from pollution, traffic jams

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

3
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?