Krayon Mag organises ‘Break the silence’ to protest violence against women

On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the social platform Krayon Mag organised a cultural awareness program "Break the silence" at Rabindra Sarobar in Dhanmondi, where both the political and cultural arena expressed their determination to work together.

The campaign titled "Nirobotar Papchokro" was launched on 25 November with a conceptual photoshoot, directed by Abhishek Bhattacharya, to raise awareness on violence against women.

The photoshoot included Meher Afaz Shaon, Azra Mahmood, Bulbul Tumpa, Irene Khan, and Sadia Roshni Soochana.

The online photo and painting exhibition will run online till 17 December at the EMK Center.

Local ward commissioner Shirin Gaffar and Nargis Mahtab, Dhanmondi Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdullah Al Mamun, Dhanmondi Branch Office Secretary Golam Rabbani Hiru, Juba League Ward Unit Organizing Secretary Anik Ahmed Antu and Chhatra League members were present as guests at the discussion organized by Krayon Mag.

President of Hazaribagh Police Station Abul Hasnat Bahar, actress Meher Afroz Shaon, Azra Mahmood, executive director of Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) Foundation Irene Khan and many others were present from the cultural arena.

At the start of the campaign, acting director of the EMK Center Asif Uddin Ahmed, lawyer and senior news presenter Nehrin Mostafa participated in the webinar led by Irene Khan of the ICANN Foundation.

The programme featured recitation, music arrangement, performance art and live painting and ended by lighting candles.

Commissioner Shirin Gaffar said, "The government has set up a national 999 call centre to help victims anytime, anywhere,"

"We must raise our voices at our respective levels to ensure dignity and fairness in society," she said.

Assistant police commissioner of Dhanmondi zone Abdullah Al Mamun appreciated Krayon Mag for taking such initiative as part of the month-long campaign to raise awareness against violence against women in our society.

Krayon Mag Founder Tanziral Dilshad Ditan said, "The extent of violence is increasing in society amid the silence of women,"

"Violence against women can be drastically reduced by creating social awareness, regardless of gender, and immediate protests in the workplace," she said.