‘Friendship’ takes initiatives in empowering women

On the occasion of this year's International Women's Day, development organisation 'Friendship' has held an international webinar highlighting their motto and initiatives to empower women for a sustainable future.

"Friendship is making special efforts to ensure the health of adolescent women, mothers and children by preventing child marriage, dowry and violence against women in remote areas. Therefore, the theme of this year's International Women's Day is quite similar to Friendship's programmes," said Runa Khan, founder of the organisation.

Photo: Courtesy

Chair of Friendship Belgium, HRH Princess Esmeralda, Chair of Netherlands, Dorothee Ter Kulve and Chair of Friendship Luxemboug, Marc Elvinger also shared their thoughts during the webinar, said a press release today.

They spoke about the women and adolescents who were freed from the curse of child marriage and dowry through Friendship's efforts in the marginalised areas of the country, especially during the lockdown. In Gaibandha, Kurigram, and Jamalpur, 120 government educational institutions of Jamuna-Brahmaputra basin were closed. Friendship conducted special classes to continue lessons.

Ayesha Taasin Khan, senior director and head of Friendship's Inclusive Citizenship sector said that Friendship has been providing legal services through booths in the Jamuna-Brahmaputra Char area for a long time now. She said that with the launch of Friendship's 'Online Legal Information and Service Centre' at the Kurigram District Court Building, it has become much easier for the people from this region to get legal services.

Tanjina Sharmin, assistant director and head of Communications, Nazra Mahjabin Sabet, deputy director of Nodi, an affiliate of Friendship, and other senior female officials also spoke at the event.

The speakers shared that Friendship hospitals and clinics are giving importance to healthcare for mothers, children and women in remote areas. In addition, many women are becoming self-reliant through vocational training centres or weaving centres set up to empower women in remote areas. In addition, the income opportunities for women have been created through raising poultry, cattle-rearing and homestead gardening.

They also noted the theme of the International Women's Day declared by the United Nations is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow", which is similar to Friendship's theme, "Empowering women for a sustainable future".