Five noted women receive Rokeya Padak - 2021

Five eminent women were honoured with the prestigious Begum Rokeya Padak-2021 on Thursday for their outstanding contributions to women empowerment and social development.

The recipients are Prof Hasina Zakaria Bela, Archana Biswas, Shamsunnahar Rahman Paran (posthumous), Dr Zinat Huda and Dr Saria Sultana.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the award-giving ceremony and celebration of Begum Rokeya Day-2021, virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira handed over the medals and certificates to the recipients and their relatives.

The Women and Children Affairs Ministry arranged the programme at the city's Osmani Smriti Auditorium, marking the 141st birth and the 89th death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain, the pioneer for women's rights in the subcontinent.

Prof Hasina Zakaria Bela also spoke at the function conducted by Women and Children Affairs Secretary Sayedul Islam.