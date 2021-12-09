Five noted women receive Rokeya Padak - 2021

Women Empowerment

UNB
09 December, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 10:56 am

Related News

Five noted women receive Rokeya Padak - 2021

The Women and Children Affairs Ministry arranged the programme at the city’s Osmani Smriti Auditorium, marking the 141st birth and the 89th death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain, the pioneer for women's rights in the subcontinent

UNB
09 December, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 10:56 am
Five noted women receive Rokeya Padak - 2021

Five eminent women were honoured with the prestigious Begum Rokeya Padak-2021 on Thursday for their outstanding contributions to women empowerment and social development.

The recipients are Prof Hasina Zakaria Bela, Archana Biswas, Shamsunnahar Rahman Paran (posthumous), Dr Zinat Huda and Dr Saria Sultana.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the award-giving ceremony and celebration of Begum Rokeya Day-2021, virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira handed over the medals and certificates to the recipients and their relatives.

The Women and Children Affairs Ministry arranged the programme at the city's Osmani Smriti Auditorium, marking the 141st birth and the 89th death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain, the pioneer for women's rights in the subcontinent.

Prof Hasina Zakaria Bela also spoke at the function conducted by Women and Children Affairs Secretary Sayedul Islam.

Top News

begum Rokeya Padak / The Women and Children Affairs Ministry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

23h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

16h | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

19h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

19h | Videos
From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study