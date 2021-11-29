EMK’s ‘16 Days of Activism’ against Gender-based violence underway 

EMK’s ‘16 Days of Activism’ against Gender-based violence underway 

Edward M. Kennedy Center in Dhaka, like every year, is observing the global campaign '16 Days of Activism' against Gender-based violence with a two-week-long campaign titled, "From Advocacy to Accountability".

 The campaign includes two exhibitions, a number of virtual discussions, awareness raising workshops and a cultural programme, said a press release. 

Each year, the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based violence campaign starts on 25 November on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and continues till 10 December, the Human Rights Day, to raise awareness against gender-based violence.

On 25 November, EMK Center launched the campaign with the inauguration of the virtual exhibition, Beyond Gender Roles. 

In early November, artists were asked to submit their artworks on a world beyond gender stereotypes. Artists from Bangladesh, the US, India, and North Macedonia, submitted around 70 artworks in two weeks, and of them 28 artworks have been selected for the exhibition which will continue till 10 December. 

The exhibition, which is now available for visitors on EMK Center's website, was inaugurated by Ruxmini Choudhury, Assistant Curator of Samdani Art Foundation. 

Two days later, on 28 November, EMK Center organized a virtual discussion with two female Forbes 30 under 30 winners, AMAL Foundations founder Esrat Karim Eve and Awareness 360's co-founder Shomy Hasan Chowdhury which was broadcasted live from the Facebook page of EMK Center and The Business Standard. The young female achievers shared their stories of struggle and success to inspire more girls and women to join the journey of change.

EMK Center will be organising a series of virtual discussions till 10 December, 2021, on workplace harassment prevention, resilience of women during Covid-19 pandemic and connecting men to prevent gender-based violence.

Besides, Naree Shutro, a solo exhibition of artist Jinnatun Jannat, will be inaugurated at the center on 4 December, and will continue till 18 December, 2021. 

In addition to that, EMK Center is supporting a number of initiatives on gender-based violence prevention, that includes the campaign Break the Silence Eliminate violence by KrayonMag, radio show Bolte Mana by iCan Foundation, and Wreetu's A world without violence is possible.

EMK Center's campaign will end on 10 December with a cultural performance by dancer Alka Das Pranti.
 

