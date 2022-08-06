Brac Bank, Brac University join hands to groom women entrepreneurs

Brac Bank and Brac University have joined hands to launch a comprehensive entrepreneur accelerator programme aimed at helping aspiring women entrepreneurs become successful in business.

The two organisations have partnered for the intensive training programme styled 'Uddokta 101', an initiative of the bank's women banking segment 'TARA', said a press release.

'Uddokta 101' is a targeted certification course for aspiring women entrepreneurs, with a minimum of one year of business experience. Alongside them, Brac University alumni and students can also take part in the programme.

The purpose of the programme is to facilitate promising women business owners in honing their managerial and entrepreneurial skills, helping them sustain and expand businesses.

Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME of Brac Bank, and Professor Vincent Chang, vice chancellor of Brac University, signed an agreement to this effect at the bank's head office in Dhaka on 3 August.

Professor Sang H Lee, dean of Brac Business School of the university, and Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking of Brac Bank, were also present.

The aspiring entrepreneurs will take a deep dive into business planning, record keeping, accounting, and taxation, compliance, HR management, operations and supply chain management, e-business, export-import management, and other important aspects of business management during the three-month training session.

Brac Bank and Brac University will conduct four batches in one year with each batch having 30 students. Brac Bank will bear 80% of the total course fee while Brac University will provide the resources persons, module, research and logistics.

At the end of the programme, each participant will have to prepare and present business case proposal before a panel of judges, and three winners will be given special awards.

Syed Abdul Momen said, "Brac Bank has always been proactive in nurturing SMEs in Bangladesh. With this accelerator programme, we aim to help SMEs and women entrepreneurs grow by up-scaling their businesses. We want rising businesswomen to make the best use of this course to realise their entrepreneurial dreams. We have plan to scale up this initiative and reach out to far-flung areas of the country."

"We think this collaboration will benefit the up-and-coming entrepreneurs to shine in business. We have prepared a comprehensive module that will provide the necessary skillsets required to run business in today's world," said Professor Vincent Chang.

"We extend our appreciation to Brac Bank for making us a knowledge partner of the initiative. We are proud to be part to this initiative that will be fulfilling and empowering to the women of this country," the professor added.