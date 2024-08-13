Zelensky is ready to counterattack in Russia

Videos

13 August, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 08:00 pm

Zelensky is ready to counterattack in Russia

13 August, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 08:00 pm

Ukraine is trying to destabilize Russia through infiltration. Russian President Vladimir Putin made such a complaint. At the same time, he also warned that Ukraine will be given a worthy response.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

2d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

2d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Masrur Reaz appointed BSEC chairman

Masrur Reaz appointed BSEC chairman

1h | Videos
A week-long 'Resistance Week' program has been announced across the country for the four-point demand

A week-long 'Resistance Week' program has been announced across the country for the four-point demand

1h | Videos
Speed is returning to sending remittances

Speed is returning to sending remittances

2h | Videos
Zelensky is ready to counterattack in Russia

Zelensky is ready to counterattack in Russia

1h | Videos