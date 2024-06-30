Zelensky plans to end the war
Is the president of Ukraine talking about such a plan without being able to get along with Russia? Let's find out what suddenly happened that Zelensky is planning to end the war?
Is the president of Ukraine talking about such a plan without being able to get along with Russia? Let's find out what suddenly happened that Zelensky is planning to end the war?
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.