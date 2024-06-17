You can visit these places on Eid
Kamalganj-Srimangal of Moulvibazar is known to tourists but Joori is relatively unknown to tourists. Most people know the name of Kamalganj-Srimangal for tea gardens, but Juri also has eye-catching tea gardens.
Kamalganj-Srimangal of Moulvibazar is known to tourists but Joori is relatively unknown to tourists. Most people know the name of Kamalganj-Srimangal for tea gardens, but Juri also has eye-catching tea gardens.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.