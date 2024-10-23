Will India send Sheikh Hasina back?

23 October, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 02:35 pm

Will India send Sheikh Hasina back?

23 October, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 02:35 pm

There is widespread speculation surrounding Sheikh Hasina's stay in India and the efforts to bring her back to Bangladesh. From tea stalls to drawing rooms, the discussions revolve around a few key questions: What path will India take? Will India send Sheikh Hasina back, or will it handle the matter diplomatically? What options does Bangladesh have to bring her back, and what strategies might India adopt to keep her there? There are no clear answers or definite solutions to these questions. German news outlet Deutsche Welle has published a special report addressing these issues and exploring possible answers. 

Comments

