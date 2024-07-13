Why NATO Countries Are Boosting Defense Budgets?

In 2024, NATO member countries are significantly increasing their defense spending. According to a Reuters report, 18 member countries will spend 2% or more of their GDP on defense, up from just three countries in 2014. The combined defense expenditure of European NATO allies will be approximately $380 billion, representing 2% of their combined GDP. NATO data indicates that in 2024, members excluding the United States will spend $510 billion more on defense compared to 2016.