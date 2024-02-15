Why Japan slips into recession
Japan unexpectedly slipped into a recession at the end of last year, losing its title as the world's third-biggest economy to Germany.
Japan unexpectedly slipped into a recession at the end of last year, losing its title as the world's third-biggest economy to Germany.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.