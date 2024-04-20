Why an Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities is a bad idea
Israel attacked the country as a response to Iran's attack. Israel launched a missile attack on the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Friday, April 19.
Israel attacked the country as a response to Iran's attack. Israel launched a missile attack on the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Friday, April 19.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.