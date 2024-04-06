Why attract tourists Jungfraujoch railway station?
Jungfraujoch Railway Station. Which is built at a height of about 3,454 meters above the surface. Thousands of tourists flock every year to see its immense beauty.
Jungfraujoch Railway Station. Which is built at a height of about 3,454 meters above the surface. Thousands of tourists flock every year to see its immense beauty.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.