Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?
According to the British media BBC, the ongoing situation around the Middle East has enough reasons for the Arab allies of the United States to be nervous.
According to the British media BBC, the ongoing situation around the Middle East has enough reasons for the Arab allies of the United States to be nervous.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.