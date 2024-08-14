Who will be the new prime minister of Japan?
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced that he will not contest the leadership election of the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party-LDP to be held next September.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced that he will not contest the leadership election of the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party-LDP to be held next September.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.