Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

Videos

25 June, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 09:00 am

Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

25 June, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 09:00 am

A Newspaper hawker earn 200 to 300 taka each day. Due to the crisis of readers, they are now living a miserable life. There is no provision for them by anyone. No one ever keeps track of these hawkers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Stories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

23h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

23h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

19h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

1h | Videos
US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

11h | Videos
The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

12h | Videos
That is why Hinduja family in discussion

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

14h | Videos