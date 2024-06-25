Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?
A Newspaper hawker earn 200 to 300 taka each day. Due to the crisis of readers, they are now living a miserable life. There is no provision for them by anyone. No one ever keeps track of these hawkers.
A Newspaper hawker earn 200 to 300 taka each day. Due to the crisis of readers, they are now living a miserable life. There is no provision for them by anyone. No one ever keeps track of these hawkers.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.