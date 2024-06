If someone's weekly income is $500, it's difficult for them to pay a $300 fine. But if someone's income is $10,000, imposing a $300 fine won't affect them much. That's why in countries like Finland, traffic fines are proportional to income. Although in countries like the United Kingdom, for violating traffic laws, it can lead to the suspension of the driver's license. This affects both the rich and the poor adversely.