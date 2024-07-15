Where is the U.S. Headed?
An incident has altered all calculations for the U.S. presidential election. Republican candidate Donald Trump now has a crucial opportunity to present himself as a 'victim' of this incident, according to a CNN analysis.
An incident has altered all calculations for the U.S. presidential election. Republican candidate Donald Trump now has a crucial opportunity to present himself as a 'victim' of this incident, according to a CNN analysis.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.