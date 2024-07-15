Where is the U.S. Headed?

Videos

15 July, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 09:00 pm

Where is the U.S. Headed?

15 July, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 09:00 pm

An incident has altered all calculations for the U.S. presidential election. Republican candidate Donald Trump now has a crucial opportunity to present himself as a 'victim' of this incident, according to a CNN analysis. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

12h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Western weapons allowed Ukraine to attack inside Russia

Western weapons allowed Ukraine to attack inside Russia

39m | Videos
Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

2h | Videos
Where is the U.S. Headed?

Where is the U.S. Headed?

1h | Videos
Chittagong university: Chhatra League snatched the key of the shuttle train!

Chittagong university: Chhatra League snatched the key of the shuttle train!

3h | Videos