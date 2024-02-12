Wheelchair service for the elderly at the book fair

While coming out from the book fair, it was crimson. Suddenly I saw some young people helping an older giving her a wheelchair service from Metrorail station. Because everyone had the same T-shirt, it was not difficult to understand that they belonged to an organization. But helping someone with the wheelchair aroused curiosity. I went near and saw that the name of the organization was 'Switch Bangladesh Foundation'. They have taken the responsibility for the elderly people to roam around the book fair.