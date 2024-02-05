What's in Iran's cheap drones?

The exact model of the drone that hit Tower-22 is still unknown. The US officials said it could be a type of Shahed drone. According to US experts, the designer and possible manufacturer of the drone is Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center. The Iranian organization is under the umbrella of the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. For 5 years the company was trying to make these drones. The drone is built on Iran's diplomatic ambitions, ongoing conflict, and technological innovation.

