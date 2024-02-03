What will happen to Israel if the ICJ judgment is not obeyed?

South Africa filed a case at the ICJ last December, alleging "genocidal acts" in Gaza and demanding an end to it. The preliminary ruling in the case ordered Israel to take concrete steps to prevent genocide and to continue humanitarian aid. But a report by Al Jazeera says that Israel has continued its military operations in Palestine in the past week. About a thousand civilians were killed. According to the Ministry of Health of Gaza, the death toll from the Day of Judgment to the 7th day is 936.