What Porimoni and Peya said about Saklayen
Actress Porimoni's heart is crying for former Additional Deputy Commissioner of Gulshan Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Intelligence Police Golam Saklayen.
Actress Porimoni's heart is crying for former Additional Deputy Commissioner of Gulshan Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Intelligence Police Golam Saklayen.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.