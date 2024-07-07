What a new Labour government means for investing in the UK
The U.K.'s Labour Party won big in Thursday's election and is now set to take over from the Conservatives after 14 years, at a time when economic uncertainty is still rife in the country.
The U.K.'s Labour Party won big in Thursday's election and is now set to take over from the Conservatives after 14 years, at a time when economic uncertainty is still rife in the country.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.