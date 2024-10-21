What Hasnat Abdullah Said About Sheikh Hasina's Resignation in a Facebook Live?

21 October, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 05:15 pm

21 October, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 05:15 pm

"Hasina has been overthrown; the people have toppled an illegitimate government through an uprising. There is no role for a resignation letter here," posted Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, on his verified Facebook account. Just 10 minutes after the post, he appeared on Facebook Live to speak about the recently discussed topic regarding the former Prime Minister's resignation. He reiterated that the resignation letter has no significance in this matter. 

