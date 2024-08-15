What analysts are saying about the current capital market

Videos

15 August, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 07:47 pm

What analysts are saying about the current capital market

15 August, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 07:47 pm

This week's main DSE index fell by 20 points. And the daily average transaction is 1282 crore taka. Analysts commented that the market was a bit slow this week due to 'profit taking'.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Stories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1d | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

4d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

39m | Videos
What analysts are saying about the current capital market

What analysts are saying about the current capital market

1h | Videos
Allegations of Internet outages to increase surveillance in Pakistan

Allegations of Internet outages to increase surveillance in Pakistan

24m | Videos
A CEO's account: How financial sector was looted

A CEO's account: How financial sector was looted

2h | Videos