What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?
In the proposed budget, the government seeks to collect one third of its total annual revenue from VAT, raising the target to 33.8% from 32.8% from the outgoing financial year.
In the proposed budget, the government seeks to collect one third of its total annual revenue from VAT, raising the target to 33.8% from 32.8% from the outgoing financial year.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.