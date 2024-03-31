Ways Singapore has reduced private cars on the road

Videos

31 March, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 10:00 am

Ways Singapore has reduced private cars on the road

31 March, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 10:00 am

The car market in Singapore is very fickle. There adding three letters (COE) Increases the price of the car by 100,000 US dollars.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari' Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

2h | Panorama
There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

1d | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

2d | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Rezaul Hoque Rumi

The migrant buffalos of haor

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Alonso slipped, who is taking charge of Liverpool?

Alonso slipped, who is taking charge of Liverpool?

13h | Videos
Banks' CSR spending drops 38% in Jul-Dec

Banks' CSR spending drops 38% in Jul-Dec

2h | Videos
Ways Singapore has reduced private cars on the road

Ways Singapore has reduced private cars on the road

1h | Videos
Chinese smartphone giant takes on Tesla

Chinese smartphone giant takes on Tesla

15m | Videos