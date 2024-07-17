Various Parties' Positions Following the Decision to Ban Imran Khan's PTI

The hero who brought the World Cup trophy to Pakistan, Imran Khan, has now become a villain in the language of law and courts. Officially, he has been pushed into a kind of darkness and confined to a prison. The Pakistani government is now on the path to eliminating his party as well. You may have guessed, I am talking about Imran Khan. The Shehbaz Sharif government has now decided to ban his party, PTI. This decision is being criticized from all sides.