Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata
This time, all public and private employees are getting long leave for Eid-ul-Fitr and Pohela Boishakh. As a result, there will be a holiday mood throughout the country.
This time, all public and private employees are getting long leave for Eid-ul-Fitr and Pohela Boishakh. As a result, there will be a holiday mood throughout the country.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.