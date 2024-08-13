U.S. Sends Submarines amid Rising Middle East Tensions Due to Iranian Threats

13 August, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 10:00 pm

As tensions rise in the Middle East due to Iranian threats, the U.S. is swiftly deploying warships and sending additional submarines.

