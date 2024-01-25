US School Removes Mirror from bathrooms
A unique approach to address a growing issue of students spending excessive time in restrooms creating TikTok videos during class hours. To combat this distraction, the school removes all bathroom mirrors.
A unique approach to address a growing issue of students spending excessive time in restrooms creating TikTok videos during class hours. To combat this distraction, the school removes all bathroom mirrors.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.