US Presidential Election: How Kamala Harris Can Win
In the United States, the president is not elected by popular vote; Electoral College votes are elected. Al-Jazeera says Kamala Harris can get 226 electoral votes.
In the United States, the president is not elected by popular vote; Electoral College votes are elected. Al-Jazeera says Kamala Harris can get 226 electoral votes.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.