US election: Trump is the next president
Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump won 247 votes in Electoral College polls predicted by BBC News Live. The Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris got 187 votes.
Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump won 247 votes in Electoral College polls predicted by BBC News Live. The Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris got 187 votes.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.