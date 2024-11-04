US election: How will the results affect wars around the world?

Videos

04 November, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 10:03 pm

US election: How will the results affect wars around the world?

04 November, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 10:03 pm

Trump or Kamala, whoever becomes the US president, what can be their position in the ongoing wars around the world? Which war can increase intensity and which war can become weak?

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

1d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US election: How will the results affect wars around the world?

US election: How will the results affect wars around the world?

55m | Videos
Bagerhat civil surgeon, who chanted 'Joy Bangla' during vaccination programme, sent on forced retirement

Bagerhat civil surgeon, who chanted 'Joy Bangla' during vaccination programme, sent on forced retirement

1h | Videos
Trump or Kamala? Where do celebrities and athletes stand?

Trump or Kamala? Where do celebrities and athletes stand?

55m | Videos
US Presidential Election: Kamala Leads to Trump's Base

US Presidential Election: Kamala Leads to Trump's Base

3h | Videos