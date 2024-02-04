Is this US attack to cover up the massacre of Gaza?

04 February, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 08:00 pm

Is this US attack to cover up the massacre of Gaza?

04 February, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 08:00 pm

Since the start of the Israel-Gaza war, US troops in these areas have been targeted by Iran-backed groups. Although there has been no death so far, last week they lost their lives for the first time. Three US soldiers were killed and more than 40 injured in a drone attack on a military installation in Jordan. Naturally, the United States did not remain silent after this incident. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force and other allied armed forces have retaliated in Iraq and Syria. And according to Biden, this is just the beginning. More serious attacks have been warned. After these attacks and announcements, the world is reacting, as if it overshadowed the ongoing crimes in Gaza. This will only increase international tensions and lead to harm to the world, world leaders say.

Comments

