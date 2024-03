The World Happiness Report of 2024 has been published. Interesting information has emerged. The report says that the youth or under 30 years of age are the happiest in Bangladesh. Then the happiest are people aged 60 and over. In between, those aged 45-59, i.e. the middle-aged, are the least happy people in Bangladesh. AA 30-44 year olds are at the top of the list of middle-aged people.